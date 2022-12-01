Hospitalized Pelé thanks fans during fight against cancer
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé thanked fans worldwide for the well-wishes he’s received since being admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital amid his fight against cancer. The 82-year-old Pelé who had a colon tumor removed in September 2021 was hospitalized Tuesday to regulate his medication. Messages of support have poured in from around the world including from Brazil coach Tite at the World Cup in Qatar. Pelé in an Instagram post says “It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this.” Pelé’s daughter Kely Nascimento has said there is “no emergency” concerning her father’s health.