Johansen scores in OT to lift Predators past Devils, 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 25 saves in the Nashville Predators’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Johansen took a pass from Matt Duchene and beat goalie Vitek Vanecek from in front. Mikael Granlund tied it for Nashville with nine seconds left in regulation. The Devils had a power-play chance in the closing minutes when Nashville was called for too many men, but Granlund scored 37 second after the penalty expired. Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators. Defenseman Kevin Bahl and forwards Jesper Bratt and Alexander Holtz scored for New Jersey in a 2:38 span early in the second period to make it 3-2.

