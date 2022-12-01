Packers defense hasn’t come close to meeting expectations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This was supposed to be the season that the Green Bay Packers showed they could win by leaning on their defense rather than relying on their offense to carry them. It hasn’t happened. Green Bay is limping into the final third of the regular season at least in part because its defense hasn’t come close to delivering on preseason expectations. The Packers rank 16th in yards allowed per game and 19th in yards allowed per play. Their performance against the run is particularly troubling.

