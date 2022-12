EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nic Dowd scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 to snap a two-game skid. Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who are 2-5-3 in their last 10 road games. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves. Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two of their last three. Stuart Skinner stopped 47 shots.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.