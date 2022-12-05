Skip to Content
Former B’s coach Cassidy wins; Boston’s home streak ends

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston in June. Eight days later, he was hired by Vegas. In a matchup of two of the league’s top three teams, Western conference-leading Vegas opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Bruins rallied.

