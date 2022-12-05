Packers GM, coach want Rodgers back next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A day after Aaron Rodgers said returning for a 19th season with the Green Bay Packers will require a “mutual desire on both sides”, his general manager agreed with the franchise quarterback. “Surely, yeah,” GM Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, a day after a 28-19 victory at the Chicago Bears moved the Packers to 5-8. Even with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings, the Packers want Rodgers back. Coach Matt LaFleur also said on Monday “absolutely” he’d want Rodgers back for 2023.

