Canadiens score 2 goals in 7 seconds, beat Kraken 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored seven seconds apart in the second period and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Canadiens rookie Johnathan Kovacevic and Seattle rookie Shane Wright scored their first NHL goals. After Kovacevic put Montreal on the board at 12:56 in the first period, Wright tied it at 15:30. Rem Pitlick also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 31 saves. Jared McCann had a goal for the Kraken, and Martin Jones stopped 12 shots.

