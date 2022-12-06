Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have won baseball’s first draft lottery and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the majors. The Detroit Tigers will choose third, after Oakland fell from the second-worst record to the No. 6 draft pick when the ping pong balls were plucked at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego. The Nationals, Athletics and Pirates entered the lottery with the best chance for the No. 1 choice at 16.5% for each team. It will be the sixth time the Pirates pick first and second in three years.

