South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach. The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced after the match that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach says he made the decision several months ago. South Korea was appearing in its 10th straight World Cup and its 11th overall. This was the third time South Korea has reached the knockout round. Its best performance was in 2002 when it co-hosted the event with Japan and reached the semifinals.

