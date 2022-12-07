AP All-Big Ten: Stroud, Campbell, Harbaugh take top honors

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton is newcomer of the year. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is coach of the year. Stroud and Campbell are among five unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first team in voting by 22 media members who cover the conference. Others are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig. The first team includes six players from conference champion Michigan.

