Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation is maintaining its trust in Hansi Flick as national team coach despite the team’s disappointing World Cup performance. Federation president Bernd Neuendorf says the body has “full confidence” in Flick to lead the team through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is scheduled to host the tournament and Neuendorf says it’s a “great opportunity” for the future of soccer in the country. Flick was under pressure going into the meeting with Neuendorf and federation vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke following Germany’s early World Cup exit. Flick says “we missed a big opportunity there. We’ll learn our lessons from it.” Flick says he’s optimistic about Euro 2024.

