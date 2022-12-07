Morant’s triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, breaking Marc Gasol’s franchise record. Morant’s 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but was 4 of 14 from the field and 1 of 4 from outside the arc. Oklahoma City’s three-game winning streak ended.

