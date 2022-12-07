Thompson nets 4 in 1st, 5 overall, as Buffalo tops Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tage Thompson matched an NHL record by scoring four times in the first period and finished with five goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight road game, 9-4 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Thompson’s outburst helped Buffalo score six times in the first 16:40 of the game. Alex Tuch had a goal and three assists, Dylan Cozens added a power-play goal and two assists and Rasmus Dahlin finished with a goal and two assists. Peyton Krebs also scored. Jeff Skinner picked up four assists and Jacob Bryson had two. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 20 shots for Buffalo. Patrik Laine and Gustav Nyquist each scored twice for Columbus.

