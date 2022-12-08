Fields’ emergence gives struggling Bears hope for future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The emergence of quarterback Justin Fields after a slow start to his second season is by far the most important development for the Chicago Bears in a year when wins have been scarce. The team stumbled into its bye with six consecutive losses since a Week 7 stunner at New England and nine in the past 10 games. But Fields’ progress coming off a shaky rookie season has transformed an offense that struggled to score early in the season. Fields leads all quarterbacks and ranks seventh overall in rushing with 905 yards. He’s averaging a league-leading 7.1 per carry, and is second among QBs with eight rushing TDs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.