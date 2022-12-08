Michigan lineman Mazi Smith takes plea deal in gun case

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. The deal comes a week after Smith was charged with a felony for having a gun in his pickup truck without a concealed-weapon permit. Smith’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble for a certain length of time. Police say Smith was stopped for speeding on Oct. 7 and found to have a handgun and ammunition but not a concealed-pistol permit. He was arrested, taken to the police station and released to play the next day in Michigan’s game against Indiana. Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit was criticized for waiting nearly two months to file a charge.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.