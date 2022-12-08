Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and wounding two other students has made his first in-person appearance in court. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was led into a hearing wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit on Thursday. He sat quietly as his public defender, a prosecutor and a judge scheduled his preliminary hearing for March 30. That’s when witnesses will testify about last month’s shootings, which happened on a bus as students returned to campus from a field trip. If the judge finds probable cause that Jones committed the killings, the case will go to a grand jury.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.