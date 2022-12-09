Hoffman, Palmer lead QBE Shootout with a 56 in a scramble

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer have a two-shot lead after the first round of the QBE Shootout. The format was a scramble and they had a 16-under 56. That included three eagles at Tiburon. This is the 10th appearance for Hoffman and Palmer. But it’s their first time playing as a team. Palmer was on the team with Harold Varner III when they combined for a 55 three years ago. Palmer said he wanted to break the record with Hoffman. They have to settle for a two-shot lead over two teams: Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, and Corey Conners and K.H. Lee.

