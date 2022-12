NEW YORK — Khalid Moore scored 17 points and Fordham won its ninth straight with a 77-62 victory over Binghamton. Moore added eight rebounds and four steals for the Rams (10-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 15 points with five assists. Rostyslav Novitskyi added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks. Jacob Falko led the Bearcats (3-7) with 18 points, four assists and two steals.

