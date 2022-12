LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has hired Tony White as the Huskers’ new defensive coordinator. White spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. The Orange ranked 29th nationally this season in allowing 338.1 yards per game. Rhule also says Donovan Raiola will remain Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

