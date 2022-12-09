Nugent-Hopkins helps Oilers snap 7-game skid against Wild
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat Minnesota 5-2 to snap a seven-game skid against the Wild. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist. Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who have won six of their last eight. Stuart Skinner made 42 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who have lost two in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots.