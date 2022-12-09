Randle stays hot, scores 33 as Knicks top Hornets 121-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 for their third straight victory. Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who got back to .500 on the season at 13-13. The Knicks dominated the offensive glass, scoring 28 second-chance points to send the Hornets to their fourth straight loss. Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points on his 27th birthday, marking the seventh straight game both players have scored at least 20 points in a game for the shorthanded Hornets, who lack scoring options.

