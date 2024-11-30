Skip to Content
Bettiol’s 19 lead Abilene Christian past Omaha 71-55

Published 8:57 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol’s 19 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Omaha 71-55 on Saturday night.

Bettiol also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (5-3). Quion Williams added 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Bradyn Hubbard had nine points and went 3 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Mavericks (3-6) were led in scoring by Tony Osburn, who finished with 24 points. Marquel Sutton added 13 points for Omaha. Lance Waddles also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Associated Press

