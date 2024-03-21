Rio Vista Behavioral Health To Open New Program for Women

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Rio Vista Behavioral Health is opening a women’s wellness program. The program offers inpatient services for women aged 18 and older who are struggling with behavioral health concerns such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, and co-occurring addictions.

The program provides a safe and supportive environment where women who are experiencing crisis-level symptoms can get the care they need to stabilize and heal.

The average stay in the women’s wellness program is 10-14 days, though each person’s length depends on their progress and needs. Women can work with experienced professionals who provide clinically excellent counseling services, medical care, detox programming, and medication management services during their time in inpatient programming.

To learn more about the new women’s inpatient program at Rio Vista Behavioral Health, please visit www.riovistabehavioral.com or contact their intake team by calling (915) 209-4513.