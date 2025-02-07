Tips for aerophobia, the fear of flying

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The fear of flying is a very real thing for more than 25 million people in the U.S. Recent air travel disasters like the deadly midair collision near Washington, DC can have far-reaching impacts, especially for those already afraid to fly.

Aerophobia is one of the most common phobias, and it's not the same as having flight anxiety.

Gail Saltz MD, Clinical associate Professor of Psychiatry : "A true phobia has diagnostic symptoms. They are more than six months of a degree of fear that they know at some level is irrational, their degree of fear, that causes a constellation of very specific symptoms," says Clincical Pscychiatry Professor Dr. Gail Saltz.

Physical symptoms include a fast heartbeat, sweating, chest pain and vomiting. There may be emotional symptoms, like feeling afraid. There could also be behavioral symptoms that make someone cancel a flight last minute, or take alternate transportation that's much longer or more inconvenient, just to avoid flying.

Even though there isn't one sole cause of flying phobias, Dr. Saltz says there are ways people can overcome them. She says people afraid of flying can try to do it, armed with coping tools to help manage the anxiety symptoms.

Virtual reality treatment with a therapist could also help. You can also educate yourself on how safe flying is. Other coping tools include meditation, muscle relaxation, and deep breathing.