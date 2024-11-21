Skip to Content
Woman arrested in Manhattan Beach 7-Eleven robbery using aerosol can, lighter

    MANHATTAN BEACH, California (KABC) — A woman was arrested for allegedly using an aerosol can and lighter as a homemade flamethrower to rob a 7-Eleven store in Manhattan Beach.

Authorities say the suspect used the can and lighter to make a flame, which she fired in the direction of a store employee several times before making off with about $10 to $15 worth of merchandise and walking away on foot.

The incident happened Nov. 12 around 3:20 a.m. at the convenience store at 1221 Artesia Blvd.

Manhattan police reached out to other law-enforcement agencies in the area for help and were able to identify the suspect as Kimberly Nation, 35. With the help of a Manhattan Beach homeless liaison/mental health team officer she was located and arrested on the morning of Nov. 12 and booked for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

