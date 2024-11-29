Woman describes encounter with homicide suspect at center of Lincoln County manhunt

By Alyse Jones

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An hours-long manhunt for a dangerous accused murderer ended on Wednesday after law enforcement found him in a wooded area of rural Lincoln County.

The search for Ryan Archer, which started Tuesday night, prompted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to tell residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

Authorities say Archer ran through a field and hid in the woods before he was found by K9s and the U.S. Marshals Service late Wednesday morning. He had been hiding there for hours during the search.

Archer was on the run overnight, and while there aren’t many homes nearby, police said Archer stopped by at least one house early Wednesday morning.

KOCO 5 spoke with the woman who answered the door, and she said Archer asked for water and to use her phone. When she refused, Archer allegedly offered her expensive jewelry in return.

The woman said she didn’t recognize the man but was uneasy about a stranger being at her door. She called 911 and, hours later, Archer was arrested in the woods near her home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said her call was one of hundreds of tips provided during the manhunt.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service and Oklahoma City Police Department, helped in the search. They used helicopters, drones and K9s.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after being bitten by a K9 during the manhunt.

Court documents from Oklahoma County show that Archer was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Nov. 19 at a Midwest City apartment complex.

