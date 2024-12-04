Gov. Tim Walz, other Minnesota leaders respond after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in NYC

By Cole Premo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaders from Minnesota are reacting to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson outside a New York City hotel Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Thompson, 50, was shot shortly before 6 a.m. CT outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Sixth Avenue near West 54th Street in Manhattan. Police say he was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

The gunman, who police say was wearing a cream-colored jacket and a black hat, fled the scene and has not been located. Officials tell CBS News that there is video of the shooting and it appears the suspect was waiting for Thompson beforehand.

“I want to be clear, at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,” New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the fatal shooting “horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community” in the state that headquarters the company.

“Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team,” Walz added.

Walz gave a longer statement at an unrelated news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Sending our thoughts to the family, our thoughts to the UnitedHealthcare family that’s out there. And then our state law enforcement and [Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] are providing whatever they can do, if there’s a part to be able to be helpful in that,” Walz said. “As I said, some of it’s still preliminary on this, but we’ll figure out what was behind this and follow through, making sure someone’s brought to justice.”

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who represents Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, called the shooting an assassination.

“I’m horrified by the assassination of my constituent, Brian Thompson, this morning in NYC and have his family in my prayers,” Phillips posted on X.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith also responded on X, calling it a “horrifying tragedy.”

Echoing Smith, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the shooting a “horrifying and shocking act of violence.”

“My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota,” Klobuchar continued.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Thompson’s death “a shocking and devastating loss for our whole community.”

“Brian was a great man and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” Frey said.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group Inc. in 2004 and has held numerous leadership positions. He was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare, which is part of the overall company, in April 2021.

Last month, the United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the company amid its bid to buy home care giant Amedisys. Bloomberg News reported the suit was filed days after a meeting between the justice department and heads of both health care companies failed to quell concerns of possible antitrust issues, despite the companies’ joint offer to sell off 100-plus clinics to a Texas-based competitor.

The company is based in Minnetonka at 9700 Health Care Ln.

