‘It’s really wholesome’: Marquette student-athletes spread holiday cheer with kids shopping spree

By Pavlina Osta

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Marquette student-athletes and Kohl’s partnered up once again this year to host Shopping with the Golden Eagles.

More than 60 students from St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School teamed up with student-athletes on Sunday, Nov. 8.

They were each given $200 dollar gift cards to spend on whatever they wanted.

“I got Crocs, Nerf guns, Legos,” said Deontae Smith, student at St. Catherine’s.

He was partnered with Luke Jacobson a freshman on Marquette’s Men’s Basketball Team.

“Helping out these kids, just being with them and hearing about how they feel about their families, especially with our kid he’s thinking about his family first,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson says being a part of this event means a lot to him.

“The first thing he said was these pillows I want to get them for my mom and dad. He said the green pillow for his dad because that’s his favorite color. It’s wholesome and special,” said Jacobson.

Marquette’s men’s basketball head coach Shaka Smart says they do events like this because community support is a two-way street.

“We take a lot of pride in being a part of the community, the support that we get from the community is something we don’t take for granted,” said Smart.

