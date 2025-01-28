Hobart man pardoned by President Trump shot, killed during traffic stop

By Tim Mosier

Click here for updates on this story

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WBND) — The Jasper County Sheriff has requested Indiana State Police investigate an officer involved shooting after a traffic stop turned fatal on Sunday.

Authorities say at roughly 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 26, a deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a vehicle on S.R. 14 east of C.R. 475 E., near the Pulaski County line on S.R. 14. “During the traffic stop, the officer attempted to arrest the suspect when the suspect resisted,” the ISP said. “An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect. The investigation also shows that during the traffic stop, the suspect was in possession of a firearm.”

The man was identified on Monday as 42-year-old Matthew W. Huttle, of Hobart.

“For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer involved shooting,” said Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson.

“The officer that is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer’s name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives.”

Authorities say once the investigation is completed, the findings will be submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for formal review.

Huttle was arrested in November 2022 in Boise, Idaho, for misdemeanor offenses in relation to the Jan. 6 riots.

According to court documents, Huttle and a family member illegally entered Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.