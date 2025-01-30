‘Excited and scared and happy’: More than 4K students plunge to support Special Olympics Maryland

By Pete Gilbert

Maryland (WBAL) — More than 4,000 Maryland students braved the wind and cold to show their support for Special Olympics Maryland on Wednesday.

11 News caught up with four students from Northeast Middle School in Cecil County doing it for the first time.

Students traveled from all over the state to take part in the Polar Bear Plunge. Many are repeat plungers, but 11 News found a group of four students Northeast Middle School who were first timers.

“Excited and scared and happy all at the same time,” said Abigail Guns. “It’s going to be cold — it’s going to be freezing. We might not be able to move after this.”

“For fun, I want to do it. One, for helping people out — the fundraiser and stuff. And two, I just want to. I like challenging myself,” said Killian Martin.

“From what I’ve been told, it’s very fun. And sometimes, it’s very challenging to get all the way to the people out there,” said Connor O’Reilly.

Then, they hit the water.

“Cold, freezing, feel like an ice cube,” Guns said. “But, it felt good. It was actually really refreshing.”

“I can’t feel anything below my waist,” Martin said.

Special Olympics Maryland President Jim Schmutz remained in awe of the growth and spirit on display.

“What this shows is the best of our community, the best of our youth,” Schmutz said. “This is our future — when these kids come together, they’re experiencing something that is transformative for a lifetime.”

There will be another 4,000 people plunging on Thursday, but only from the home county for the Polar Bear Plunge, Anne Arundel County. The event is very special to them and it continues to grow every single year.

