‘We’ve seen a 30% increase in our Covid population’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Joel Hendryx
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing. Dr. Burgos was unavailable this week, so we spoke to UMC's chief medical officer, Dr. Joel Hendryx.
Here's the Q&A for September 24:
Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?
Dr. Joel Hendryx (UMC’s Chief Medical Officer): "We have had an increase in the number of cases that we've been seeing. It's not unusual following a holiday. We're usually a couple weeks behind."
Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?
Hendryx: "We have that capacity. We've gotten very good at how we manage individual patients. We have that routine down and are able to do that well."
Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?
Hendryx: "Talking with their health care provider about getting a flu vaccine. Everybody has talked about how the flu and Covid tend to have similar symptoms. So really, it's about talking to them about what is the best time and what is the best time and what is the best vaccine for that individual to be protected as we go into the winter."
Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?
Hendryx: "We've seen a 30% increase in our population of Covid. That is somewhat of a concern about -- are we having a new surge? We're seeing younger individuals coming into our ICU with complications of the virus."
Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?
Hendryx: "We may see an increase in the numbers just based upon our Labor Day statistics and on the opening of some of the businesses to a greater capacity. We're hoping that it won't increase, but that is a possibility and we are prepared for that."
Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?
Hendryx: "We're seeing several trials that are on-going at this point which we're monitoring very closely. As we get more information, we want to be able to tap into those therapies -- not necessarily for a cure but we'd love to get people out of the hospital quicker."
Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?
Hendryx: "It's important to be positive. I would also encourage people to be kind to each other. Help each other get through this new normal."
Statistics for September 24:
- 23,207 total cases, 3,300 active cases, 508 deaths in El Paso County
