Juarez residents celebrate Borderland icon, Juan Gabriel, on 6th anniversary of his death

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Juárez residents celebrated a city icon with a week's worth of parades, concerts, tours, and the highlight of the week, a special performance from one of the artist's long-time friends, Aída Cuevas.

Alberto Aguilera Valadez, or as he's more popularly known, Juan Gabriel, died on August 28, 2016, at the age of 66.

The city named the week of events for Juan Gabriel "La Semana Cultural en la Frontera" or "Cultural Week on the Border."

The city also established August 28 as Juan Gabriel Day, a celebration that will continue from now on.

Thousands gathered to show their enduring love for the artist.

The week ended with a concert performed by Mexican actress and singer Aída Cuevas. She has over 46 years of experience performing in the Mexican genre "Mariachi."

The city organized the free content along one of Ciudad Juárez's main avenues, "Avenida 16 de Septiembre." That's the avenue that takes you to Juan Gabriel's home.

Juan Gabriel died in Santa Monica, California, while on tour.