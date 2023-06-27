Viva! El Paso starting 45th Season as planned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Get ready El Paso, one of the most anticipated entertainment series in the Borderland is restarting on Friday, June 30!

Viva! El Paso will ring in its 45th Season at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre with new dances, sets, lighting, and performers.

The show had previously delayed its opening week due to health concerns. Organizers have not explained why the show is now going on at the regularly scheduled time again.

Ticket prices are lower than last year, at $20 for adults and $15 for groups, military, and children. You can get your ticket at the Plaza or McKelligon Canyon box office.