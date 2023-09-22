Skip to Content
Entertainment

Fore! The Kids Golf Tournament

Fore The Kids 2023 - Flyer
By
Updated
today at 8:34 AM
Published 7:45 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)– If you want something fun to do and love golf, you should consider participating in a fun event, and it's for a good cause.

The upcoming event is “Fore! The Kids” Golf Tournament. This event will raise funds to provide essential resources, educational opportunities, and a brighter future for borderland children.
Sponsorship levels start at Tee-box signs for $200.00, with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond
Sponsorships are also available. For Players, a team of 4 is $500.00; individual players can join at
$125.00 per player. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardians of the Children –Sun City Chapter.

What: “Fore! The Kids” Golf Tournament.

Where: Butterfield Trail Golf Club

When: September 29, 2023. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. Complimentary breakfast will be provided during registration, and following the tournament, awards, prizes, and a sponsor recognition luncheon will be held.

For more information on “Fore! The Kids” Golf Tournament, please contact:

Dave "Doc" Lawyer: 915-216-2964 doc_goc@yahoo.com

Angel "Rigs" Munoz: 915-203-6900, rigs_goc@yahoo.com

Amber "Flex" Banda: 915-588-3116, flex_goc@yahoo.com

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez
sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content