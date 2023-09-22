El Paso, TX (KVIA)– If you want something fun to do and love golf, you should consider participating in a fun event, and it's for a good cause.

The upcoming event is “Fore! The Kids” Golf Tournament. This event will raise funds to provide essential resources, educational opportunities, and a brighter future for borderland children.

Sponsorship levels start at Tee-box signs for $200.00, with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond

Sponsorships are also available. For Players, a team of 4 is $500.00; individual players can join at

$125.00 per player. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardians of the Children –Sun City Chapter.

What: “Fore! The Kids” Golf Tournament.

Where: Butterfield Trail Golf Club

When: September 29, 2023. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. Complimentary breakfast will be provided during registration, and following the tournament, awards, prizes, and a sponsor recognition luncheon will be held.

For more information on “Fore! The Kids” Golf Tournament, please contact:

Dave "Doc" Lawyer: 915-216-2964 doc_goc@yahoo.com

Angel "Rigs" Munoz: 915-203-6900, rigs_goc@yahoo.com

Amber "Flex" Banda: 915-588-3116, flex_goc@yahoo.com