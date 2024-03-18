Grupo Firme playing in El Paso one night only this August
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For one night only this August, Mexican music sensations Grupo Firme will take their La Ultima Peda Tour to the Sun City.
The band will play at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso Saturday, August 17, 2024.
The tour kicks off on May 10 in San Antonio and will visit several cities before ending in Los Angeles on November 2.
Tickets will go on Citi presale Tuesday, March 19, 2024 with additional presale periods running the rest of the week. General sale tickets become available Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10 AM MT.
"Grupo Firme concerts are full-blown singalongs," event organizers explained in an announcement Monday. "The audience transforms into a massive chorus, voices harmonizing with the band on every lyric. This electrifying connection isn't accidental – fueled by Grupo Firme's talent for performing anthems. Their music is irresistible, with catchy melodies that get in your head after just one listen."
The band got its start in Tijuana, Mexico in 2013, but got its roots in Sinaloa. After a mandatory hiatus in 2023, the band is back and ready to tour in 2024.
Tour Dates
- Fri May 10 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
- Sat May 18 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena
- Sat May 25 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Sat Jun 01 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
- Thu Jun 06 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- Sat Jun 08 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- Sat Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- Fri Jun 21 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- Thu Jun 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Jun 29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- Sat Jul 13 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Fri Jul 19 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Sat Jul 27 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
- Fri Aug 02 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Sat Aug 10 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
- Sat Aug 17 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Fri Aug 23 Denver, CO Ball Arena
- Sun Aug 25 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
- Sat Aug 31 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- Sat Sep 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- Fri Sep 13 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- Fri Sep 20 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Sat Sep 21 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Sep 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat Oct 05 San Jose, CA SAP Center
- Fri Oct 11 Highland, CA Yaamava' Theater at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
- Sun Oct 13 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
- Fri Oct 18 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
- Sat Oct 19 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Thu Oct 24 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
- Sat Oct 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium