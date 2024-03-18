Grupo Firme playing in El Paso one night only this August

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For one night only this August, Mexican music sensations Grupo Firme will take their La Ultima Peda Tour to the Sun City.

The band will play at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso Saturday, August 17, 2024.

The tour kicks off on May 10 in San Antonio and will visit several cities before ending in Los Angeles on November 2.

Tickets will go on Citi presale Tuesday, March 19, 2024 with additional presale periods running the rest of the week. General sale tickets become available Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10 AM MT.

"Grupo Firme concerts are full-blown singalongs," event organizers explained in an announcement Monday. "The audience transforms into a massive chorus, voices harmonizing with the band on every lyric. This electrifying connection isn't accidental – fueled by Grupo Firme's talent for performing anthems. Their music is irresistible, with catchy melodies that get in your head after just one listen."

The band got its start in Tijuana, Mexico in 2013, but got its roots in Sinaloa. After a mandatory hiatus in 2023, the band is back and ready to tour in 2024.