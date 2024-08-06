Know before you go: what’s in store at La Nube’s grand opening this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Nube is set to have its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 10, and the STEAM-focused children's museum is kicking things off by shutting down Main St. in Downtown El Paso!

Officials said a block party will take place in front of the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The party, which is a part of La Nube's grand opening, will feature a live stage with local youth performances and other live entertainment.

There will also be food, science demonstrations, and much more for the community to enjoy.

Officials said everything at the party will be free.

"We want the community to be involved in this. So you're not coming out here to buy stuff. You're coming out here to experience. To experience science, demonstrations. And then you can come into the building of La Nube, and experience it for yourself," said Mick Martinez, the museum's Director of Marketing and Communications.

Inside the museum are several floors of interactive, STEAM-based activities.

"When you come in, you're in a math problem," said Martinez. "You're going to be looking at our paper airplane launcher, and you're going to see elevation and speed. We go down our slide not only to get a selfie at the end of the slide, but to also see your speed."

"If you go up to makerspace, you're going to see 3D-prototyping, you're going to see laser engraving. So you'll be able to tinker and create things as well," Martinez said.

Martinez added that tickets for the museum are now on sale on their website.

Ticket prices are as follows, according to Martinez:

Adults: $18

Children: $14

Special discounts for active duty, seniors: $16

Groups of more than 10 people: $12 each

Martinez suggested arriving early if you plan to attend La Nube's grand opening, as he expects traffic and difficult parking in part due to the street closure.

Staff told ABC-7 La Nube's opening was delayed eight months due to a fire that damaged the building's roof last year.