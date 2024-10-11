El Paso events: ‘Brews & News,’ Chalk the Block, Amigo Airsho

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

‘Brews & News’ at Aurellia’s

Join the El Paso Matters team for “Brews & News” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse, 1620 Resler Drive. This kickoff event for El Paso Giving Day is your chance to enjoy a special Mexican-American lager brewed exclusively for El Paso Matters. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit newsroom’s efforts to keep the community informed. Meet the team, learn about their mission and find out how your support makes a difference. Admission is free.

Chalk the Block

Chalk the Block, El Paso’s largest public arts festival, returns for its 17th anniversary this weekend. Festivities kick off with a preview night at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the heart of the Downtown Arts District. What began as a one-day sidewalk chalk competition has grown into a three-day event featuring over 200 local and touring artists, offering a variety of art installations, live performances and hands-on activities. This free festival attracts more than 45,000 attendees annually and includes art and food vendors, live music, and interactive exhibits from local museums. Information: chalktheblock.com

Amigo Airsho

The Amigo Airsho returns to El Paso after a 12-year hiatus, set to take place Oct. 12-13 at Biggs Army Airfield on Fort Bliss. The two-day event will feature aerial performances from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with ground entertainment running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A valid government-issued ID is required for entry, and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance for discounted rates. The clear bag policy will be enforced. Information and tickets: amigoairsho.com.

Union West is the home of UTEP Dinner Theatre, Sept. 12, 2024. (Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters)

UTEP Dinner Theatre

The UTEP Dinner Theatre will debut its 2024-25 season this weekend with a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” starting Friday, Oct. 11, following its recent integration into UTEP’s Department of Theatre and Dance. This transition emphasizes the university’s teaching mission by increasing student involvement both on-stage and in the audience. UTEP has also introduced a new funding model to support future productions, making tickets more affordable for students. Tickets for all “Beauty and the Beast” shows, which will take place inside the campus’ Union Building West, are available now. Information and tickets: utep.edu

Wag-O-Ween Pet Carnival

El Paso Animal Services invites pet lovers to its second annual Wag-O-Ween Pet Carnival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Westside Adoption Center, 5625 Confetti Drive. The event features pet adoptions, discounted vaccines provided by Far East Animal Care Center, microchipping, food trucks, games and local vendors. A pet costume contest will take place at 4 p.m., encouraging owners to dress their pets in their best Halloween attire. Admission is free.

‘Abuelita’s Kitchen’ Screening

A screening of “Abuelita’s Kitchen: Stories from the Borderlands,” a documentary featuring three El Paso grandmothers who reflect on life, family, and tradition through their cooking, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Undergraduate Learning Center on the University of Texas at El Paso campus. The episode highlights Yolanda Leyva Chavez, Leticia Hernandez and Elisa Licona Southern, who share personal stories about growing up in El Paso and the lessons they pass on to their grandchildren through food. The event is free. Information: mabarca@utep.edu or 915-747-6249.

El Paso Pro-Musica ‘Dynamic Duos’

El Paso Pro-Musica (EPPM) presents “Dynamic Duos” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall. This musical performance features violinist Timothy Chooi, winner of the Queen Elisabeth Prize, performing on a 1709 Stradivarius violin, and pianist Victor Asuncion, director of the FilAM Music Foundation. Joining them for a special appearance will be Grammy Award-winning cellist and EPPM artistic director Zuill Bailey. Audiences will listen to works by Pablo de Sarasate, Beethoven and more. Tickets range from $5 for students to $25 for adults. Information and tickets: elpasopromusica.org

The Playa Drain Trail at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta, is one of five sections, or “districts,” of the larger 68-mile long Paso del Norte Trail. (Pablo Villa / El Paso Matters)

Monster Mash Bike Ride

Join the fun at the Monster Mash Bike Ride on Saturday, Oct. 12, for a five-mile costumed ride along the scenic Playa Drain Trail. Starting at the Playa Drain trailhead, located at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive, participants of all ages can pedal through the morning air in their spookiest, bike-friendly costumes. The ride kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with check-in at 8:15 a.m. Bring your own bike or rent one through SunCycle for $12. After the ride, stay for a costume contest to crown the best-dressed cyclist. Admission is free.

Weekend Hikes

Join the Franklin Peaks Series from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, for the first of three challenging hikes starting with a trek to South Peak. This challenging hike begins with a shuttle from Smugglers Pass Trailhead to McKelligon Canyon, followed by a journey across the mountain to Transmountain Road. Be prepared for heights and some climbing. Reservations are required due to limited shuttle spots. Admission is $5 per person or free for Texas Park pass holders. Information and reservations: reserveamerica.com or 915-444-9121.

Capture the natural beauty of the Franklin Mountains with artist Marcus Xavier Chormicle on a photo hike to the Aztec Cave from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Participants will meet at the Franklin Mountains State Park Visitors Center, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Road, where a $5 park entrance fee must be paid before starting the hike. Chormicle will offer guidance on photography techniques while hiking this scenic desert trail. Whether using a professional camera or a smartphone, attendees are encouraged to bring their equipment, water and sunscreen. Information: rubincenter@utep.edu or 915-747-6151.

Explore the copper prospecting mines at Franklin Mountains State Park during two guided tours Sunday, Oct. 13. The tours, which depart at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., will start at the West Cottonwood Springs trailhead near the Franklin Mountains State Park Visitors Center, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Road. The hike offers an opportunity to learn about the area’s mining history. Reservations are required due to limited space, with only 15 participants allowed per tour. Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for Texas State Park Pass holders, and $1 for children ages 5-12. Information and reservations: 915-444-9121.