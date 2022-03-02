‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ to debut in fall 2022

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There’s a new voice coming to the daytime talk show scene.

Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) announced Wednesday that Academy Award and Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Hudson will helm a talk show that will air on Fox television stations.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” Hudson said in a statement.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” Hudson added. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

Hudson first came to fame as a contestant on “American Idol” before releasing multiple albums and starring as Effie White in the 2006 film “Dreamgirls,” a big screen adaptation of the hit Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Hudson won a best supporting actress Oscar for the role.

She also suffered a great tragedy after her mother, brother and young nephew were murdered by her sister’s estranged husband in 2008.

Hudson most recently starred as Aretha Franklin in the film “Respect.”

The one-hour talk show will debut in the fall.

