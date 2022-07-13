Ana de Armas says attention she faced while with ex Ben Affleck was ‘horrible’

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

Ana de Armas is known for her work on the big screen, and it seems the star would like to keep it that way.

In a recent interview, the “Knives Out” actress admits she took a break from living in Los Angeles because she experienced “horrible” attention while she dated ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

“There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” the 34-year-old revealed in a new interview with Elle magazine. “It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

De Armas and Affleck, 49, confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May 2020 when she posted photos with Affleck for her birthday. By January 2021, it was reported the “Deep Water” co-stars had called it quits.

Since then, de Armas found happiness in New York City and new ways to steer clear of intense scrutiny. She avoids Googling herself and ensures her personal life stays private.

“I deleted Twitter years ago,” she told the magazine. “I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”

De Armas will next be seen in “They Gray Man” alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. She also plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “BLONDE.”

