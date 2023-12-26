Kanye West apologizes to Jewish community in a post in Hebrew after repeated antisemitic remarks — including just weeks ago



(CNN) — Kanye West, who has made repeated antisemitic remarks, posted an apology to the Jewish community for any “unintended outburst caused” by his “words or actions.”

The recording artist, who has legally changed his name to Ye, shared the message, written in Hebrew, in a Tuesday Instagram post – just days ahead of his expected release of new music. The post had been liked more than one million times Tuesday morning.

“It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” his message read. Ye said he is committed to learning and ensuring “greater sensitivity and understanding” in the future, adding he is “dedicated to making amends and working toward promoting unity.”

In a statement to CNN responding to the post, the Anti-Defamation League said, “After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt.”

“Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome,” the non-profit organization added.

While it’s unclear what prompted his post, it comes ahead of the expected release of a new collection of music titled, “Vultures.” In late November, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign performed a song with the same title at a nightclub in Dubai.

A recording of West’s performance sparked criticism over the lyrics: “How I’m antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b*tch.”

Subsequent listening events for the music spurred more controversy, including remarks Ye made at a party in Las Vegas earlier this month. The new music was originally supposed to release this month but has reportedly been pushed to January and it’s unclear how it will be distributed.

West has long history of offensive comments

In recent years, Ye has made a number of offensive statements against the Jewish and Black communities and has also targeted other celebrities.

More than a year ago, major companies like Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him after a series of offensive actions, including antisemitic remarks.

Adidas first put its partnership with Ye “under review” in early October 2022 after he wore a shirt with the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which the Anti-Defamation League categorizes as a “hate slogan” used by White supremacist groups.

The musician’s Twitter account was then locked after he said he was “going death con 3 [sic] on JEWISH PEOPLE.” That came days after his Instagram account was restricted because of what the company said was a violation of its policies.

He also went on to repeat antisemitic conspiracy theories and make other offensive claims during a podcast.

Adidas terminated the lucrative partnership with Ye’s brand of Yeezy apparel that month, saying it did not “tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.” It called the rapper’s comments “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Separately, several people once close to the artist also told CNN in October 2022 that Ye had long been fascinated by Adolf Hitler – and once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader.

One business executive who worked for the rapper previously told CNN that Ye spoke openly about reading “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, and expressed his “admiration” for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.

In November 2022, Ye also met with Donald Trump and White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Ye does not currently have a listed publicist to seek comment. California filings for his holding company, Ox Paha, do not list a phone number or email address. An attorney who represents Ye in unrelated cases has not responded to a request for comment. Websites for past businesses – including GOOD Music, Donda Creative and Donda Academy – are no longer operational.

