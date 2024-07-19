Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother face federal wire fraud charges

By Denise Royal and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A federal grand jury in Miami charged rapper Sean Kingston and his mother each with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud, according to an indictment filed last week and announced Friday in a news release from the US Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida.

If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison on each count, the release said.

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, 61, were arrested in May on fraud and theft-related charges after a SWAT team raided Kingston’s home. It was part of an investigation into allegations they acquired luxury items without paying for them in full.

“We look forward to litigating this case and defending Sean in federal court,” Kingston’s attorney Robert Rosenblatt told CNN.

According to the indictment, Kingston and his mother obtained more than $1 million in property through their alleged scheme. Prosecutors claim Kingston often used his celebrity status to persuade vendors to “stray from their regular business practices” and provide high-end cars, jewelry and other expensive items “prior to receipt of full payment.” The pair are also accused of using fraudulent documents to show they initiated payment to vendors when no payment had been made.

The wire fraud incidents took place between April 11, 2023 and March 29, 2024, the indictment alleges.

On Friday, Kingston was released on a $10,000 cash bond and Turner was released on $5,000 cash bond, according to court documents.

Their next court appearance is set for August 9.

“We intend to vigorously defend these charges,” Turner’s attorney James Stark told CNN. “We hope that everyone keeps in mind that just like every other citizen charged with a crime in our country, they are presumed innocent.”

