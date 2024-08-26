Jennifer Garner shares ‘nerdy farm facts’ from her pumpkin patch

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Just in time for the approach of fall, Jennifer Garner has a few lessons for us.

In a video posted on Instagram, Garner shared some “nerdy farm facts” about pumpkins from her very own pumpkin patch.

“Nerdy farm facts,” she said in the video, while showing off a yellow flower. “This flower is both male and female.”

She then points out “the pistol” inside the flower, which needs to be pollenated.

“Do you know who takes care of that?,” Garner said. “Bees! Thank you for the bees!”

Once the pollenation happens, Garner explained, “the miracle continues.”

“This is when you get the email that says, ‘Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape,’” she said.

Garner even made a boob joke, showing off two unripe pumpkins she deemed a “nice size B.”

It’s not the first time she’s taken her followers to a pumpkin patch.

Two years ago, Garner posted a video to share that her family’s Oklahoma farm is a supplier to Once Upon A Farm, a baby food company Garner co-founded.

