Elton John says he’s recuperating from ‘severe’ infection that left him with ‘limited vision in one eye’

(CNN) — Rock and roll legend Elton John is in healing mode.

The “Rocket Man” singer shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday that he’s been “dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” John wrote, before thanking the “excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family” for taking such good care of him over the last few weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home,” he wrote, adding that he is “feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

John did not elaborate on the nature of the infection. CNN has reached out to a representative for John for comment.

While John officially retired from touring in 2023 after decades of performing live, he is still sharing his life with the world through an upcoming Disney+ documentary titled “Elton John: Never Too Late.”

“Never Too Late” will feature a new song from the Grammy-winner, according to a news release, and is billed as an “emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey” that follows John as he looks back on his 50-year career.

The film will also chronicle the preparation ahead of his final concert in North America at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, as he recounts “the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.”

Disney+ previously released the “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” special, which earned John an Emmy and cemented his status as an EGOT-winner.

“Elton John: Never Too Late” will be available to stream on Disney+ on December 13.

