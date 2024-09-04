Why people are upset about Glenn Close in ‘Deliverance’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lee Daniels may have a hit on Netflix with his latest project “The Deliverance,” but it has not come without controversy.

The director has responded to backlash over the character Alberta, played by Glenn Close.

The film is inspired by the true story of a Black family who said they were plagued by demons in their home back in 2011. It stars Andra Day, Mo’nique and Close as the mother of Day’s character.

While there has been come conversation about Close as a white mother in the mostly Black cast, the true uproar has been over a fateful line delivered by Close in a scene in which her character, possessed by a demon, undergoes an exorcism.

“I can smell your nappy p****y,” the character tells Day’s character.

The scene prompted discussion on social media, with one person writing, “Lee Daniel’s you will pay for your crimes for having Glenn Close say this.”

Daniels responded, “Had to do it.”

It’s not as if he didn’t prepare the audience.

Daniels shared a scene from the film on X prior to its release.

“Y’all are not ready for Glenn in this,” the director wrote at the time.

He may have been right.

Daniels also wrote, “Every Black person knows an Alberta.”

“She’s part of the fabric of our community, but we’ve never seen her on screen before,” he added. “Thank you Glenn for bringing her magnificently to life.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.