Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Timberlake will appear at a hearing this Friday, marking the singer’s first return to the Hamptons enclave since his arrest. The singer pleaded not guilty to the charge last month, through a virtual court appearance, where the judge suspended his license.

Prosecutors would not comment further on the details of the plea deal.

CNN has reached out to Timberlake’s publicist. His attorney, Edward Burke, declined to comment.

At the time of his arrest in June, police said Timberlake, 43, was observed driving a 2025 BMW “in an intoxicated condition.”

He allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and also failed to maintain in his lane of travel, according to a statement from Sag Harbor Police. He was described by an officer as “unable to divide attention” and performing poorly on “standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

At a hearing in late July, Timberlake’s attorney disputed that the performer was intoxicated, arguing he should not have been arrested.

“The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Burke said at the time.

Timberlake has been performing on tour for much of the summer, promoting his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

