How to watch the 76th Emmy Awards

(CNN) — The 76th Emmy Awards, television’s biggest night, will take place Sunday.

“The Bear,” the beloved FX series set in a Chicago sandwich shop, scored 23 nominations this year, breaking a comedy record of 22 set by the NBC hit “30 Rock” back in 2009.

Among television dramas, “Shōgun” leads the nominees this year with 25.

Here’s a guide on what to know prior to the ceremony.

The hosts

The father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who starred together in the Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” will be the award show’s first ever father and son duo to host.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” Eugene and Dan Levy said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all.”

The nominees

Some past favorites, including “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” are not in contention this year, but “The Crown” and “The Morning Show” and “Only Murders in the Building” are the current “legacy shows” with multiple nominations.

“Shōgun” will go into the night with a lot of hardware due to the Creative Arts Emmys, where the show already won 14 Emmys in technical and creative categories.

Where to watch

The 76th Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

