Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in new civil lawsuit

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in another civil lawsuit, marking at least the 11th misconduct lawsuit he’s faced in as many months.

In the complaint, filed in New York and obtained Friday by CNN, Jane Doe alleges she was unwillingly drugged with alcohol and unknown substances and sexually assaulted by Combs on more than one occasion in 2022. After one alleged incident, Doe “woke up and her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel,” the complaint states. She did know how she sustained the injuries.

Doe alleges that she was forced to take ketamine in other drugs in July 2022, she blacked out and was sexually assaulted, which resulted in her getting pregnant. According to the complaint, one of Combs’ associates repeatedly contacted her to encourage her to get an abortion, but later suffered a miscarriage.

The complaint states Doe feared for her safety after witnessing Combs physically abuse other women. She believed her conversations and location were being monitored by him. Combs harassed Doe with calls and text messages that continued through July 2024, according to the lawsuit.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment. His companies and several associates of Combs, identified as John Does, are also named as defendants.

The complaint is the latest allegation of sexual violence against Combs and comes a little more than a week after he was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was denied bail and will remain in federal detention as he awaits trial.

Combs has been accused in at least 11 civil lawsuits of alleged sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. Prior to Friday’s complaint, the most recent civil suit was filed against Combs in New York on Tuesday. He has denied the allegations in multiple complaints and not yet responded to others. One of the cases has been settled, while ten remain active.

