BTS star Suga fined for riding a scooter while intoxicated

(CNN) — K-pop megastar Suga has been fined after being caught riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

Suga, who is a member of South Korean boyband BTS, was fined 15 million won (about $11,400) for DUI charges under the Road Traffic Act, the Seoul Western District Court said in a summary order sent to the singer on September 27.

In August, Suga was found to have ridden about 500 meters (around 1,600 feet) on an electric scooter after drinking alcohol. While he did not injure anyone or cause any damage, it is illegal to ride a scooter after drinking alcohol in South Korea.

He issued an apology shortly after the incident, in a post on online fan community platform Weverse.

“Last night, I drank while having dinner, and returned home riding an electric scooter. I easily thought it was a short distance and was unaware of the fact that you cannot ride an electric scooter when under the influence of alcohol, and therefore I violated the Road Traffic Act,” the post reads.

“I fell down by myself while parking the electric scooter in front of the gate of my house, and when a police nearby measured my alcohol level, I was fined and my license has been revoked,” the 31-year-old signer added.

A driver’s licence is required for riding an electric scooter in South Korea.

Fans criticized Suga over the incident online, with some noting that this was the first time he had posted an update since starting military service in September 2023.

“I trusted him and waited that he would return, and what I get after the wait is an apology statement.” one user wrote on X. “This is not something I can defend. I’m really disappointed.”

Another explained the significance to non-Korean fans.

“It may be nothing in your countries but it is a serious incident in Korea,” they wrote on X.

“I don’t think it is right for him to do this when he is an idol representing South Korea. I’m really disappointed.”

However, others defended the singer.

“I hope you know that this does not make you a bad person, it makes you human. There are no perfect people in this world,” wrote one.

“You are so loved by millions of people all around the world. I hope you feel the love and support and let this go into your past as a mistake and keep moving forward.”

