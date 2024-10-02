Reese Witherspoon is breaking into thriller writing with the help of Harlan Coben

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Reese Witherspoon has a new project coming next year that members of many book clubs are probably looking forward to.

The actress and media mogul revealed Wednesday on social media that she’s planning to co-write a novel with award-winning author, Harlen Coben.

“I’m beyond excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with #1 bestselling author, @harlancoben!” she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her and Coben.

“As a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ?? I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it!”

The Oscar-winner also shared a mockup of the untitled book that is due to be published in fall 2025.

Coben provided a comment underneath Witherspoon’s post, writing, “Here we go, partner!!”

Coben is the author of dozens of bestselling novels, including “Fool Me Once,” which Netflix adapted into a hit series earlier this year.

Witherspoon, who hosts a popular book club, previously authored the cookbook-memoir hybrid “Whiskey in a Teacup” in 2018, as well as the more recent “Busy Betty” children’s book series. She also wrote the foreword of this year’s “Honey, Baby, Mine,” a joint memoir by her “Big Little Lies” costar Laura Dern and Dern’s mother Diane Ladd.

This week, Witherspoon included a link on her Instagram page to pre-order her new book, which will be available as a hardcover for $30 and an ebook for $14.99.

The yet-to-be-titled novel is 352 pages long, and will be published on October 14, 2025.

