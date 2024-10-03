Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris for president

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Music superstar Bruce Springsteen is throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz in the US presidential election.

In a video posted to his official Instagram on Thursday, Springsteen said he is supporting Harris in the election, calling it “one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history.”

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, political point of view or sexual identity,” the Grammy-winner also said in the clip. “That’s the vision of America that I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Other big names in the music world who have publicly endorsed Harris include Taylor Swift, Carole King and Chappell Roan.

Springsteen, a Democratic Party donor who lent his voice to an advertisement for Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020, has been critical in the past of former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. In 2017, he was featured in a protest anthem from Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers called “That’s What Makes Us Great.” He also co-hosted a podcast with former President Barack Obama.

“Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment,” Springsteen said in his Instagram video this week, adding that “it doesn’t have to be this way.” “The common values and the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again.”

